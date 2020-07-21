EBA Publishes Overview Of Public Guarantee Schemes Issued In Response To The Covid-19 Pandemic

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today a list of the public guarantee schemes issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This publication, which complements the information included in the EBA Report on the implementation of selected COVID-19 policies, aims at providing transparency to the public on the existence of public guarantees, as well as responding to the European Commission’s request for a stock-take of such guarantees.
This list provides an overview of the 47 public guarantee schemes, of which 43 are from EU Member States and 4 from EEA members, which, to the EBA’s knowledge, have been issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The list includes factual information about the guarantor, the region or district covered by the scheme. In addition, the list clarifies whether the scheme is targeted to new lending or to existing exposures, the type of obligors or exposures covered by the scheme, as well as the level of coverage of exposures by the guarantee. A link to additional documentation for each scheme is also provided.
This list is part of the EBA’s wider effort to monitor the implementation of COVID-19 policies as well as the application of existing policies under these exceptional circumstances.