EBA Publishes Guidance On Impact Of CRR Adjustments In Response To The COVID‐19 Pandemic On Supervisory Reporting And Disclosure

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today a revised version of its Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on supervisory reporting v3.0 and two sets of Guidelines on disclosures and supervisory reporting requirements. These products provide clarifications on the application of certain adjustments (“quick fix”) on institutions’ disclosures and supervisory reporting introduced in the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) in response to the COVID19.
In particular, the Guidelines on supervisory reporting and disclosure requirements provide clarity on how to report the ITS on supervisory reporting versions 2.9 and 2.10, and on the existing ITS on disclosure of leverage ratio.
The amending Guidelines on disclosure clarify whether institutions are going to apply or not the temporary treatment included in the new Article 468 of the CRR for unrealised gains and losses measured at fair value through other comprehensive income and adjustments to the provisions on IFRS 9 transitional arrangements in accordance with Article 473a of the CRR.
Finally, the revised final draft ITS on reporting for v3.0 replace the final draft ITS submitted in June (EBA/ITS/2020/05) to accommodate the CRR “quick fix” and impact Annexes I, II, X, XI of the final draft ITS.
Legal basis and background
These Guidelines have been drafted in accordance with Article 16 of Regulation (EU) No 1093/2010 (EBA Founding Regulation), which mandates the Authority to issue guidelines addressed to all competent authorities or all financial institutions and recommendations to one or more competent authorities or to one or more financial institutions, with a view to establishing consistent, efficient and effective supervisory practices within the ESFS, and to ensuring the common, uniform and consistent application of Union law.
The ITS on supervisory reporting have been developed in accordance with the mandate included in Article 430 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013.
Regulation (EU) 2020/873 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 June 2020 amending Regulations (EU) No 575/2013 and (EU) 2019/876 as regards certain adjustments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic (CRR “quick fix”), introduced amendments to regulatory requirements, which have an impact on supervisory reporting in the EBA reporting frameworks v2.9, v2.10, v3.0, and on disclosures requirements, mainly on leverage ratio and on EBA/GL/2018/01.