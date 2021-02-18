EBA Publishes Final Draft Technical Standards On Disclosure Of Indicators Of Global Systemic Importance By G-SIIs

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today its final draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on the disclosure of indicators of global systemically important institutions (G-SIIs). These standards help to identify which banks are GSIIIs and specify the formats and instructions in accordance with which G-SIIs disclose the information required under the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) and aim at ensuring consistency of information.
The ITS will amend the final draft ITS on institutions’ public disclosures with the strategic objective of defining a single, comprehensive Pillar 3 framework under the CRR that should integrate all the relevant Pillar 3 disclosure requirements. This will facilitate institutions’ implementation and enhance clarity for users of such information, as expressed in the EBA Pillar 3 roadmap.
Legal basis
The ITS on disclosure of indicators of global systemic importance by G-SIIs have been developed in accordance with the mandate included in Article 434a of Regulation (EU) N0 575/2013, which mandates the EBA to develop draft implementing technical standards specifying uniform disclosure formats, and associated instructions in accordance with which the disclosures required under Titles II and III of Part 8 of the CRR shall be made.