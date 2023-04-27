BV_Trial Banner.gif
EBA Publishes Draft Version Of Its Revised Taxonomy Architecture

Date 27/04/2023

The European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) have been working jointly with Eurofiling to produce a revised version of the taxonomy architecture in order to implement the improvements introduced by data point model (DPM) Refit to data point modelling, such as the historisation of certain concepts. The revisions also simplify the structure by removing unnecessary artefacts, such as normative codes for taxonomy frameworks.


