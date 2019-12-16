EBA Publishes 2020 EU-Wide Stress Test Templates After Testing Them With Banks

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today the templates for the 2020 EU-wide stress test, after the feedback received by banks during the testing phase. The stress test exercise will be formally launched in January 2020.
After the agreement of the EBA Board of Supervisors (BoS) on the publication of the 2020 EU-wide stress test package, the templates were submitted to banks for a testing phase. During this period, the EBA collected the industry feedback and implemented further adjustments to the version published in November. The current version can still be subject to minor technical adjustments before its final publication in January 2020.
The official version of the templates has been circulated to banks participating in the 2020 EU-wide stress test. The version published today is for information only and banks shall refrain from using it for the purposes of the exercise.