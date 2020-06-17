EBA Makes Changes To Its Q&A Tool

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has expanded the scope of its Questions and Answers (Q&A) process and tool to enable the submission of questions on the Anti-Money-Laundering Directive and Consumer Protection legislation under the EBA’s scope. Going forward, submitted questions, subject to meeting the prescribed criteria, will be published on the EBA website while their answers are being prepared. The EBA has also made some changes to expand and update its online Interactive Single Rulebook.
Legal basis and background
The changes reflect the new Article 16b) of the EBA founding Regulation on Q&A.
The Q&A tool is an important convergence tool that promotes common supervisory approaches and practices by giving guidance on the application of Union legal acts within the scope of the EBA.