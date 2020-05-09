EBA Launches Updated College Collaboration Platform

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched an updated version of its online collaboration platform enabling the joint work and sharing of information between authorities involved in supervision and resolution of cross-border banking groups. Thanks to its enhanced functionalities, the updated college platform facilitates the operation of the colleges and ensures high security standards.
The main objective of the EBA college platform is to facilitate a secure and user-friendly collaboration and continuous exchange of information between all the relevant authorities within the framework of supervisory, resolution and anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing (AML/CTF) colleges.
The EBA has been supporting the colleges’ activity with a secure online collaboration platform already for a number of years. The current update enhances the functionality of the platform based on the feedback received from the authorities, and introduces a number of technical upgrades aimed at increasing the security of supervisory and resolution information.
While the use of the EBA college platform is not mandatory for the authorities, the EBA invites those colleges that are still relying on secured e-mails for exchanging confidential information to use the EBA college platform.
Legal basis
The EBA college platform is set up and offered by the EBA to the authorities in accordance with Article 21(2) (a) of Regulation (EU) 1093/2010.
Information is shared among the authorities participating in the colleges in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/98 and (EU) 2016/1075, Commission
Implementing Regulations (EU) 2016/99, as well as Joint Committee Guidelines on AML/CFT colleges (JC/2019/81).