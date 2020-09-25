EBA Launches EU-Wide Transparency Exercise

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today its 7th annual EU-wide transparency exercise, with the objective of providing market participants with updated information on the financial conditions of EU banks as of June 2020, thus assessing the preliminary impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the sector. The EBA expects to publish the results of this exercise at the beginning of December, along with the Risk Assessment Report.
This exercise will complement the information provided through the Spring EU-wide Transparency exercise of 8 June 2020, by disclosing data with reference date as of March and June 2020, thus shedding light on the preliminary impact of the ongoing crisis.
The EBA will release about one million data points, on average more than 7,000 data points for about 130 participating banks from 27 countries, including the United Kingdom. The data will cover banks’ capital positions, financial assets, financial liabilities, risk exposure amounts, sovereign exposures and asset quality. The exercise will also include data on loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative moratoria, following the EBA Guidelines on Covid-19 measures reporting and disclosure.