EBA Launches Call For Papers For Its 2023 Policy Research Workshop

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today launched a call for papers in view of its 12th Policy Research Workshop taking place on 7-8 November 2023 and titled “Interest rate and Liquidity Risk Management, Regulation and the Macro-economic environment”. The deadline for submitting papers is 7 July 2023.

The workshop aims at bringing together economists and researchers from supervisory authorities and central banks, as well as leading academics, to discuss the challenges, risks and opportunities of technological innovations in the banking and financial sector as well as banks’ transition to a more sustainable economy.

In preparation for the workshop, the EBA invites the submission of policy-oriented, preferably empirical, research papers on the following topics:

Interest rate risk management in an environment of higher volatility and under different regulatory and accounting standards; interplay between interest rate risk and liquidity risk.

Liquidity risk, counterparty risk, key metrics and monitoring tools for measurement of asset liquidity and funding needs; analysis of deposit outflows and deposit insurance schemes.

Central clearing counterparty houses (CCPs) and reallocation of risks.

Asset Liability Management and optimal liquidity for different business models.

Interactions between liquidity and credit risk, investment vehicles and securitizations, assets and low liquidity.

LCR and NSFR and interaction with other regulatory ratios, ILAAP, Contingency Funding Plans, forecasting and stress testing liquidity.

Payment services, Fintech, Crypto-assets and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in liquidity risks.

Interested parties can download the detailed call for papers, which includes additional information on the proposed topics for the papers, composition of the programme committee and contact details for the submission of papers. The submission deadline is 7 July 2023.

Contributors will be notified by September 2023.