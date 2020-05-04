EBA Launches Additional EU-Wide Transparency Exercise

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today an additional EU-wide transparency exercise to provide market participants with updated information on the financial conditions of EU banks as of 31 December 2019, prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The EBA expects to publish the results of this exercise at the beginning of June.
The 2020 spring EU-wide transparency exercise that we are launching today is exclusively based on supervisory reporting data. Through this transparency exercise, similarly to the annual transparency exercises the EBA has performed in the past, the EBA will release about one million data points, on average more than 7,500 for about 125 participating banks. The data, with reference date as of December 2019, will cover banks’ capital positions, financial assets, financial liabilities, risk exposure amounts, sovereign exposures and asset quality.
The EBA considers that the provision to market participants of continuous information on banks’ exposures and asset quality is crucial, particularly in moments of increased uncertainty. At the same time, cognisant of the operational challenges banks are currently facing, we are grateful for their participation in this exercise and the EBA stands ready to provide them with the necessary support throughout the process.