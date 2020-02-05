EBA Issues Updated List Of Validation Rules And Related Taxonomy To Improve Data Quality

The European Banking Authority (EBA) issued today an updated list of validation rules and XBRL taxonomy related to its Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on supervisory reporting. This update aims to improve data quality issues for the reporting framework v 2.9.
The package for the reporting framework v 2.9 includes new and amended validation rules, severity status changes and new deactivations/reactivation of validation rules. This update, which concerns validation rules only and no other changes to the reporting framework, will facilitate institutions’ submissions of supervisory reporting data with better quality. The EBA published the update two months before the first applicable reference date to allow its timely implementation.