EBA Issues Revised List Of ITS Validation Rules

The European Banking Authority (EBA) issued today a revised list of validation rules in its Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on supervisory reporting, highlighting those, which have been deactivated either for incorrectness or for triggering IT problems. Competent Authorities throughout the EU are informed that data submitted in accordance with these ITS should not be formally validated against the set of deactivated rules. Documents Validation Rules (13 June 2024) (10.81 MB - Excel Spreadsheet) Download