EBA Issues Revised List Of ITS Validation Rules

The European Banking Authority (EBA) issued today a revised list of validation rules included in its Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on supervisory reporting, highlighting those which have been deactivated either for incorrectness or for triggering IT problems and were not included in the list published on 10 June. Competent Authorities throughout the EU are informed that data submitted in accordance with these ITS should not be formally validated against the set of deactivated rules.
The EBA publishes a revised list of ITS validation rules each quarter. Exceptionally and following the comprehensive scope of framework 3.0 release, the EBA publishes this revised list of deactivated validation rules outside the usual calendar, including rules that need to be deactivated until further amendments could be provided.