Isabelle Vaillant, Director of the Prudential Regulation and Supervisory Policy department at the EBA, provided a regulatory perspective on the reforms that are required to complete the banking union at a webinar on “Completing the Banking Union: next steps and challenges ahead”, organised by the Institute for International and European Affairs. In her speech, Isabelle Vaillant, highlighted the importance of the reforms carried out in the period after the Global Financial Crisis and how a decade of work and strengthening of the framework has contributed to a more stable EU banking system.
EBA: Isabelle Vaillant Speaks At The Institute For International And European Affairs Event
Date 22/03/2021