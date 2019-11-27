EBA Holding Research Workshop On The Future Of Stress Tests In The Banking Sector

The European Banking Authority (EBA) is organising on 27 and 28 November a research workshop on "The future of stress tests in the banking sector – approaches, governance and methodologies". The workshop brought together economists from national supervisory authorities and leading academics to discuss the future of stress testing in the banking sector and explore what measures could be taken by policy makers to best benefit from the exercise.
The EBA Chairperson José Manuel Campa opened the workshop by highlighting the importance of approaching the long-term discussion on the future of stress test “with an open mind and the commitment to consult widely the different stress test users before making any final decisions.”
The proceedings of the conference will be available on the EBA website under the relevant section.