EBA Consults On Technical Standards On Reporting Of MREL Decisions

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today a public consultation on its draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) specifying uniform reporting templates, instructions and methodology for the identification and transmission, by resolution authorities to the EBA, of information on minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL). This reporting between resolution authorities and the EBA aims to ensure that the EBA has all the necessary information to understand how MREL is set within member states. The consultation runs until 24 October 2020.
Consultation process
Comments to this consultation can be sent to the EBA by clicking on the "send your comments" button on the consultation page. Please note that the deadline for the submission of comments is 24 October 2020.
The EBA will hold a public hearing on the draft RTS, which will take place via conference call on Tuesday 30 September 2020 from 14:00 CET. The dial in details will be communicated in due course.
All contributions received will be published following the closure of the consultation, unless specifically requested otherwise.
Legal basis and next steps
These draft RTS have been developed in accordance with Article 45 (j) of the bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which mandate the EBA to specify uniform reporting templates, instructions and methodology for the identification and transmission of information by resolution authorities to the EBA, on minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities under Article 45(j) of BRRD.