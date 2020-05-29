EBA Consults On Draft Amended Technical Standards On Own Funds And Eligible Liabilities

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today a Consultation Paper on the draft amended Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) on own funds and eligible liabilities. Since their entry into force, the RTS on own funds have significantly enhanced regulatory harmonisation of prudential rules and contributed to strengthening the quality of regulatory capital. With the revised Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) introducing new criteria and requirements for eligible liabilities, these amended RTS capture several aspects of eligible liabilities as well as the changes to the own funds framework. The consultation runs until 31 August 2020.
The draft RTS align existing provisions to changes introduced in the revised CRR in the area of own funds. This is the case, in particular, for provisions relating to the regime of supervisory prior permission for the reduction of own funds and market making.
In addition, the draft amended RTS specify some of the newly introduced criteria for eligible liabilities instruments derived from the own funds regime. These include the absence of direct or indirect funding for the acquisition of ownership of eligible liabilities, the absence of incentives to redeem, the need for the resolution authority’s prior permission for the reduction of eligible liabilities. For some of these aspects, the mandates attributed to the EBA explicitly require to ensure full alignment between eligible liabilities and own funds.
Consultation process
Responses to this consultation can be sent to the EBA by clicking on the “send your comments” button on the consultation page. All contributions received will be published following the close of the consultation, unless requested otherwise. Please note that the deadline for the submission of comments is 31 August 2020.
A public hearing on this consultation will take place at the EBA premises in Paris on 24 June 2020 from 10:00 to 12:30 CET.
Legal basis and background
The EBA has updated the RTS on own funds, in accordance with the original RTS mandates granted to the EBA under Articles 28(5), 29(6), 52(2), 76(4), 78(5) and 79)2) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (‘CRR’). The draft amended RTS related to eligible liabilities have been developed in accordance with Articles 72b(7) and 78a(3) CRR.