EBA Consultation Paper On Draft RTS On Derivatives Indirect Exposures (EBA/CP/2020/14)

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today a consultation on draft regulatory technical standards (RTS) specifying how institutions should determine exposures arising from derivative and credit derivative contracts not entered directly into with a client but whose underlying debt or equity instrument was issued by a client. These draft RTS will ensure appropriate levels of consistency through different pieces of the regulatory framework for the calculation of exposures for large exposure purposes. The consultation runs until 23 October 2020.
As part of the Risk Reduction Measures (RRM) package adopted by the European legislators, the Capital Requirements Regulation CRR) was amended and, the large exposure framework updated to ensure greater alignment with the Basel standard (LEX). The draft RTS propose a methodology for the calculation of indirect exposures for different categories of derivative contracts and credit derivative contracts with a single underlying debt or equity instrument, namely: options on debt and equity instruments, credit derivative contracts, and other derivatives having as underlying a debt or equity instrument. In addition, the draft RTS provide a separate methodology for the calculation of exposures stemming from contracts with multiple underlying reference names. The proposed methodologies are expected to be easy to implement and applicable by all institutions in a standardised manner.
Consultation process
Comments to this consultation can be sent to the EBA by clicking on the "send your comments" button on the consultation page. Please note that the deadline for the submission of comments is 23 October 2020.
A public hearing will then take place on 06 October 2020 from 10:00 CET to 12:00 CET.
Legal basis
Article 390(5) of the CRR, as amended by Regulation (EU) 2019/876, requires institutions to add to the total exposures to a client the exposures arising from derivative contracts listed in Annex II of the CRR and credit derivative contracts, where the contract was not directly entered into with that client but the underlying debt or equity instrument was issued by that client.
Article 390(9) of the CRR mandates the EBA “to specify how to determine the exposures arising from derivative contracts listed in Annex II and credit derivative contracts, where the contract was not directly entered into with a client but the underlying debt or equity instrument was issued by that client for their inclusion into the exposures to the client”.