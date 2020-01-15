EBA Board Of Supervisors Selects Gerry Cross As New EBA Executive Director

The Board of Supervisors (BoS) of the European Banking Authority (EBA) nominated yesterday Gerry Cross as the new Executive Director of the Authority. Gerry Cross was selected from a shortlist of candidates compiled by the EBA Selection Committee.
The EBA informed the Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON), Irene Tinagli, about its decision, in line with the EBA Regulation. Gerry Cross will be invited by the ECON Committee to a public hearing. After confirmation by the European Parliament, he will be appointed for a renewable five-year term.
Gerry Cross currently serves as Director of Financial Regulation - Policy and Risk, at the Central Bank of Ireland.