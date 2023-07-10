EBA Appoints Helmut Ettl As Vice-Chairperson

The Board of Supervisors of the European Banking Authority (EBA) has elected Helmut Ettl as its Vice-Chairperson for a duration of two and a half years. Mr Ettl will take up his new role on 10 July and will replace Jo Swyngedouw, whose mandate came to an end.

Helmut Ettl is the Executive Director of the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) and has been a voting member of the EBA Board of Supervisors since 2011 representing Austria. Mr Ettl also sat on the EBA Management Board but has recently stepped down to take on his new position as EBA Vice-Chairperson.

Background

Helmut Ettl studied Economics at the Johannes Kepler University in Linz, Austria. He worked in various managerial positions for the City of Linz child-welfare services. In 1995, he moved to Vienna and joined the Foreign Research Division of the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB). His thematic focus was economic and monetary union. In 2001, he was appointed deputy head of the Banking Analysis and Inspections Division and became its head in 2003. In 2008, Helmut Ettl was appointed as FMA Executive Director.

Since 2011 Helmut Ettl has been a member of the Board of Supervisors of the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB). Since January 2014 he has been a voting member of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism of the European Central Bank (ECB).