EBA Acknowledges Adoption Of Amended Supervisory Reporting Standards By The European Commission

The European Banking Authority (EBA) acknowledged today the adoption by the European Commission of the Implementing Act amending Regulation (EU) No 680/2014 (Implementing Technical Standards on Supervisory Reporting) with regard to COREP and FINREP changes. The Implementing Act, which is based on the final draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on supervisory reporting submitted by the EBA in July 2019, was adopted by the Commission on 14 February 2020 but its publication in the EU Official Journal is still pending. The amendments to the reporting framework will apply with different reference dates due to different application dates of the underlying regulatory requirements. The first reference date, concerning COREP changes, will be 31 March 2020 (reporting framework v2.9).
- The COREP amendments concern the new securitisation framework and changes to LCR to align with the LCR amending Act;
- The FINREP amendments concern the reporting requirements on non-performing exposures (NPE) and forbearance to allow the monitoring of reporting institutions' NPE strategies, the reporting requirements on profit and loss items and the implementation of the new International Financial Reporting Standard on leases (IFRS 16).
All the related documents published on the EBA's website have been updated to reflect the adoption of the Implementing Act (see Reporting framework 2.9).
Click here to access the Implementing Act and annexes as adopted by the European Commission.