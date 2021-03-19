EBA Acknowledges Adoption By The European Commission Of Standards On Institutions’ Public Disclosures

The European Banking Authority (EBA) acknowledged today the adoption by the European Commission of the Implementing Act laying down implementing technical standards (ITS) on institutions Pillar 3 disclosures. The Implementing Act, which is based on the final draft ITS on institutions’ public disclosures submitted by the EBA in June 2020, was adopted by the Commission on 15 March 2021 but its publication in the EU Official Journal is still pending. The disclosure ITS will apply from 30 June 2021.
The ITS on institutions' public disclosure provide a comprehensive Pillar 3 disclosure framework that seeks to facilitate its implementation by institutions and to improve clarity for users of this information. They also implement regulatory changes introduced by the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR2) and align the disclosure framework with international standards.
All the related documents published on the EBA website have been updated to reflect the adoption of the Implementing Act.