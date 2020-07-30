Early-Stage Funding Rounds Dominated APAC VC Funding Landscape In Q2 2020, Finds GlobalData

Early stage funding rounds (comprising Seed and Series A funding) dominated the venture capital (VC) funding landscape during the second quarter (Q2) of 2020 in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Series B was the only funding round that witnessed consistent growth in share during the period. The number of deals with disclosed funding rounds increased by 4.2% from 308 in May to 321 in June. However, it is still much lower than the 409 announced deals during May.
While most of the funding rounds’ share as a proportion of total deal volume kept fluctuating during the three months of COVID-hit Q2, the share of Series B witnessed consistent increase from 17.6% in April to 20.1% in May and 20.6% in June.
In total, 224 Seed and 471 Series A funding rounds were announced during Q2 2020, which collectively accounted for 67.1% of the total deal volume. However, the share of Series A funding rounds declined consistently from 46.5% in April to 46.4% in May and 43.3% in June.
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, says: “The decline in the share of Series A funding rounds, which is a key part of early stage funding, could be an indication that investors are preferring placing safe bets in established companies over start-ups due to COVID-19 pandemic. While this trend may pose a concern for start-up ecosystem, the market condition does not seem to be that gloomy with growth in the share of Series B funding signalling no dearth of money from promising companies.”