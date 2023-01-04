Eagle Bulk Completes Listing Transfer To The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) has completed its listing transfer and begins trading today as an NYSE-listed company.

Eagle Bulk now will be able to leverage all the advantages of membership in the NYSE community. These include the exchange’s unique market model, combining cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership also brings an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders, made up of more than 2,400 of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an exchange listing and core investor relations services.

“We are truly excited to join the New York Stock Exchange and have our shares trade alongside some of the world’s most respected companies, including the majority of our U.S.-listed peers within the maritime/shipping space,” said Eagle Bulk CEO Gary Vogel. “We believe listing on the NYSE will further improve our trading liquidity and overall standing within the financial markets, enhancing value for our shareholders.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Eagle Bulk to the NYSE, the world’s premier listing venue,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chair, NYSE Group.

In 2022, the NYSE led the industry with 34 issuers transferring their listings to the exchange, the highest number since 2002. More than 300 issuers have transferred their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing more than $1 trillion in current market value.