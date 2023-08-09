E-Globe S.p.A. Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

23 rd listing of 2023 on Euronext Growth Milan

44 th listing on Euronext in 2023

Total placement volume of the offering equal to €5.2 million

Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates E-Globe S.p.A. on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

E-Globe S.p.A., is an innovative SME active since 2009 in Italy in the resale and value-added marketing of climate control, boilers and biomass, renewable energy, services and accessories products, with a focus on green economy products. The business focuses on the commercialisation of products purchased directly from national and international manufacturers, distributed through physical channels and online (proprietary Climamarket platform) through B2C and B2B sales channels.

E-Globe S.p.A. represents the twenty-third listing on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium-sized companies. The company is the forty-fourth listing of the year on Euronext.

In the placement phase E-Globe S.p.A raised €4.7 million. In the case of the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total amount raised will be €5.2 million

Emanuele Scilanga, General Manager of E-Globe, said: “The listing gives us a great sense of pride and it represents for us the achievement of an ambitious goal that will allow us to strengthen the Climamarket brand, which will complement and integrate with the direct sales channel, with a focus on green economy products. The proceeds of the listing will be used to accelerate organic growth through acquisitions, to improve the IT infrastructure and to develop the installation network and make it more efficient. Our ambition is to promote and develop innovative, energy-efficient thermo-hydraulic solutions and systems, with an eye to the future, keeping in mind the deep connection between humans and nature."