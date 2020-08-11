Dynata Acquires Sharpr To Extend Insights Platform - Acquisition Expands Data And Insights Platform Capabilities, Enabling Access, Sharing And Publishing Of Research Across The Organization

Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform, today announced the acquisition of Sharpr, a leading knowledge management, content syndication and publishing platform. With the acquisition, Dynata will integrate Sharpr’s capabilities – recently recognized by Forrester as a leader in Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms – into its Dynata Insights Platform, delivering a single connected solution to manage every step along the entire research and marketing continuum.
Founded in 2011, Sharpr helps insight teams syndicate content from different sources, sharing real-time insights with key internal and external audiences and stakeholders. Powered by artificial intelligence, Sharpr surfaces relevant insights and research to users, making that content accessible, searchable and publishable. Companies can easily discover, collaborate, manage, share and transform their most important and relevant content and data efficiently and easily, ensuring it is readily available and can be implemented to discover new insights and power better decision-making.
“Our mission is to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum, from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization,” said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata. “This acquisition furthers that mission by ensuring that the research powering that continuum can be organized and shared with stakeholders, extending the value of those insights. It enhances our Dynata Insights Platform, giving our clients a connected platform for all their research and marketing needs.”
Chuck Sharp, CEO of Sharpr, added, “We’re excited to join Dynata and bring the strength of Sharpr’s offering to Dynata’s clients. Researchers want to be able to share their insights across the organization to reveal the strength of their findings and leverage the value of the data deeper within the organization. Our platform ensures their insights are searchable, shareable, and can be dynamically delivered to a broader audience.”
The integration of Sharpr’s capabilities into the Dynata Insights Platform means researchers and marketers now have an easy, intuitive and collaborative way to share and extend research and insights with internal and external audiences. The addition of custom publishing and sharing tools ensures that research investments can be shared and acted upon, either for knowledge-sharing purposes or further research, validating the insights for better and faster decision-making.
Dynata Insights Platform’s easy-to-use tools enable clients to leverage the strength and depth of Dynata’s unmatched first-party data and innovative solutions, while simultaneously allowing easy connectivity to clients’ data or third-party data assets. Clients can identify audiences, develop and launch surveys, analyze, measure and report the results, and now deliver that research and insights into an accessible hub for further research and analysis as needed – all in a single platform. And, with “plug and play” accessibility, the Dynata Insights Platform can be used holistically or programmatically and connected to clients’ existing in-house tools.