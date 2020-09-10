Dynamo Acquires Imagineer Technology Group, Expanding Its Leading Market Position In Cloud Software For The Global Alternatives Industry - Dynamo Will Now Serve Nearly Half Of Top 50 Hedge Funds By AUM

Dynamo Software, the premier provider of comprehensive cloud software for the alternative investment industry, announced today that it acquired Imagineer Technology Group, combining two of the top alternatives software vendors. The acquisition adds significant value across Dynamo’s product set and brings Dynamo’s customer base to over 1,000 clients of its CRM, deal management, portfolio monitoring, and investor reporting capabilities. Dynamo, majority-owned by San Francisco-based private equity firm Francisco Partners, did not disclose the terms of the deal.
Based in New York City, Imagineer has been a leading provider and significant software innovator in the alternative investment sector since 1998, providing CRM, investor relations, and reporting software for some of the highest profile hedge funds globally. Imagineer is a natural complement to Dynamo, which serves customers on a global scale with offices and staff in London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sofia, Buenos Aires, and Boston. This acquisition further expands the company’s rapidly growing presence due to both sustained organic growth and recent strategic activity.
“By adding the Imagineer team and technology to the Dynamo family, we not only expand our platform’s offering, but increase our flexibility and speed of deployment,” Dynamo CEO Hank Boughner said. “Imagineer is a perfect partner as we solidify our leadership position in the hedge fund sector. We already are working closely with Imagineer’s management team to explore ways to unlock immediate value for our hedge fund clients.”
Of specific interest to Dynamo was Imagineer’s Clienteer platform, which streamlines fund sales and marketing activities while also enabling users to track investor transactions and account performance metrics. Its WebVision software provides fund managers with a fully customizable communications and reporting portal combined with a content management system. This allows clients to digitize the fundraising process and securely share information with their respective clients. Imagineer’s market-leading features will add a new dimension to the Dynamo™ platform.
“We make this move to combine businesses because we know that Imagineer clients and employees will be in great hands as part of Dynamo,” Erol Dusi, founder and President of Imagineer said. “We will work with Dynamo to ensure a seamless transition for all Imagineer customers.”