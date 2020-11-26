Duff & Phelps Strengthens Transaction Advisory Services Practice With Appointment Of New Managing Director - Tim Wainwright Joins As A Managing Director In The Firm’s UK Transaction Advisory Services Practice, Based In London

Duff & Phelps, the world’s premier provider of governance, risk and transparency solutions, has announced the appointment of Tim Wainwright. Tim joins the firm as a managing director in the Transaction Advisory Services practice, based in the London office.
Tim brings over 20 years of experience to the role, working with private equity and corporate clients to advise on acquisitions, divestments, M&A and post-merger integration, value creation and transformation. Tim has supported multiple due diligence engagements and led both carve-out and integration delivery projects including synergy reviews.
Tim joins Duff & Phelps from corporate finance advisor Eight Advisory, where he advised clients on complex transactions and business transformation, leveraging operational and IT due diligence to deliver value. Tim was also part of EY’s Transaction Advisory Services practice and led the industrial products sector group.
Tim will work alongside Paul Martin, Managing Director and Leader of Duff & Phelps’ UK Transaction Advisory Services practice, and will help continue expanding the firm’s operational and technology capabilities within Duff & Phelps’ Comprehensive Solution.
Ray Newman, Managing Director and Global Head of Transaction Advisory Services at Duff & Phelps, said:
“Tim has a proven track record delivering great results across a range of clients, and we look forward to having him on the team. As our Transaction Advisory Services practice continues to grow, we’re proud of our global reach, depth of talent and the independence of our advice. Tim is a recognized leader in transactions and a forward thinker when it comes to technology adoption. We’re pleased to welcome him and look forward to the collaboration.”