Duco Names Lyuba Brouillard Chief People Officer

Duco, the leading enterprise platform for data automation, announced today that it has named Lyuba Brouillard as Chief People Officer (CPO) to lead the company’s Human Resources (HR) organization.

“Lyuba has the right mix of leadership, HR expertise, and people focus to help enable business growth and drive our culture forward” said Michael Chin, CEO, Duco. “Her many years of experience in multiple CPO and Head of HR roles has given her a diverse background and foundation in helping companies strategically position themselves to develop and grow their greatest asset, people.”

Lyuba has over two decades of experience in leading global teams across the US, EMEA, and APAC. She has a proven track record of building high-performing teams and driving value through an employee-centric People platform, with a keen focus on aligning with business goals and KPIs. Lyuba’s extensive background includes collaborating with Private Equity firms and successfully executing numerous M&A transactions and integrations.

Prior to Duco, Lyuba held the position of Chief People Officer at Broadway Technology, which was later acquired by Bloomberg LP. She has also served as Chief People Officer at TradingScreen and Ullink, and has held senior leadership roles at the New York Stock Exchange and AIG. Lyuba began her career at the American Red Cross, where she was part of the immediate and long-term response teams following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Hunter College and an MBA from Cornell University.