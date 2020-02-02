Dubai International Financial Centre Welcomes The President Of Kazakhstan

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading international financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region has welcomed His Excellency Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan to the Centre.
The President was greeted by the senior management of the DIFC; His Excellency Essa Kazim, Govenor and Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer where a meeting was held to discuss the financial services sector and potential opportunities within the UAE and Kazakhstan.
An exclusive DIFC crystal gate was presented to the President by HE Essa Kazim as a token of appreciation for the visit.