Dubai International Financial Centre And Etisalat Innovate By Implementing Smart Technologies

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etisalat, the leading emerging markets telecommunications provider.
The agreement was signed between Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority and Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer of Etisalat.
The collaboration will enable Etisalat to deploy innovative technologies in DIFC. These include advanced telecommunication infrastructure, high-speed internet and superior mobile connectivity. DIFC will also become a preferred location for Etisalat to test and deploy new smart technologies as they are developed.
In line with Dubai’s 2021 strategy, the agreement will also allow DIFC and Etisalat to collaborate on implementing smart city initiatives utilising big data, analytics and new technology. These initiatives will allow DIFC to understand trends which will help enhance their business and lifestyle offerings. Comprehensive building, energy consumption, waste management and vehicle parking smart systems will be explored, supporting Dubai and DIFC’s ambitions to be the region’s most sustainable city for financial services.
Commenting on the MoU, Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority said: “DIFC’s strategic partnership with Etisalat will help address the current and future communication and technology needs of our clients. The agreement will also help DIFC contribute to Dubai’s smart city aspirations. Working with partners such as Etisalat also enhances Dubai and DIFC’s reputation as the region’s most sustainable city for financial services.”
Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer of Etisalat said:“Etisalat’s strategic partnership with DIFC will transform the financial community by leveraging smart technologies to accelerate the transition to the new era. This is in line with our vision and strategy to ‘Drive the digital future to empower societies’ and a commitment to support the government’s vision to enable digital transformation with a plethora of new innovative services backed with resilient connectivity. We will also work closely with DIFC on smart city initiatives to reduce theenvironmental footprint and deliver efficient public utilities.”