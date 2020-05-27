Dubai Financial Services Authority To Host RegTech Live Event

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) will be hosting a virtual event on the 2nd and 3rd of June. The event, RegTech Live: Driving Compliance Through Innovation, will be held in partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority (DIFCA).
The DFSA wishes to promote and foster innovation in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), in line with Dubai’s National Innovation Strategy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The event will include keynote and panel discussions from industry experts from the DFSA and the DIFC Authority, CCL, Comply Advantage, Onfido, Roland Berger, Simmons & Simmons and Bank of Singapore, highlighting the latest RegTech trends and practical measures for the advancement of the financial services ecosystem.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to observe innovation in regulatory compliance technology through demonstrations from providers of e-KYC, digital on-boarding and transaction monitoring solutions. These will include Alethia, Azakaw, Fenergo, Norbloc, Onfido, Quantexa, SAS and 3Mindz.
Bryan Stirewalt, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said: “Innovation is a key area of focus for the DFSA and the DIFC. We believe that innovation is very much the future of finance, therefore facilitating and encouraging the development of new technologies is a priority for the sector. Through this event, we hope that participants gain insights and knowledge from our expert industry panelists and have a wider understanding on how technology plays an important role in regulatory frameworks.”
Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: “We are pleased to collaborate on this important event with the DFSA which will explore how the financial sector can leverage technology to drive innovation, deliver solutions and help build a more robust regulatory environment. Being able to bring together members of the Centre’s ecosystem of RegTech practitioners, FinTech start-ups, industry experts and solution providers for this virtual environment is a powerful example of how they and DIFC are shaping the future of finance together.”
To register for the event please click here.