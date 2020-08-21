Dubai Financial Services Authority Public Holiday Notification

The DFSA offices will be closed for business on Sunday, 23 August 2020 to mark the Hijri New Year. The DFSA offices will reopen on Monday, 24 August 2020.
Contacting the DFSA
In the event that you have a regulatory matter requiring urgent attention, please visit the Contact Us page on the DFSA website.
Investor Complaints
In respect of any complaints of a regulatory nature, the closure of the DFSA offices does not affect your ability to lodge a complaint. However, please be aware that your complaint will only be reviewed by the DFSA, upon the reopening of our offices on Monday, 24 August 2020.