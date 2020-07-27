Dubai Financial Market Company Posts Net Profit Of AED 78.9 Million During The First Half Of 2020

H.E. Essa Kazim underlining key developments of the first half:
- The DFM has maintained its attractiveness and registered encouraging indicators armoured by UAE’s pro-active approach dealing with repercussions of COVID-19
- The trading value has increased by 25%, exceeding AED 31 Billion
- The DFM attracted 1718 new investors, lifting its investor base to 845,770 investors
- Foreign investors accounted for 49% of trading value and 18.2% of market capitalization
- The General Index restored a considerable percentage of its previous decline with the second quarter’s 16% upsurge
- Implementation of strategic initiatives including; the launch of Dubai Clear and Dubai CSD and the accomplishment of DFM’s largest technology upgrade
Dubai Financial Market (PJSC) today announced its financial results for the first half of the year ending 30 June 2020, registering a 21% increase in its net profit to AED 78.9 Million compared to AED 65.1 Million during the corresponding period of 2019. The net profit of the second quarter of 2020 reached AED 44.2 Million, a 20% increase compared to Q2- 2019’s level of AED 37 Million.
The Company recorded a total revenue of AED 181.1 Million in H1-2020 compared to AED 163.5 Million during H1- 2019. The revenue comprised of AED 115.3 Million of operating income and AED 65.8 Million of investment returns. The Company expenses reached AED 102.2 Million compared to AED 98.4 Million recorded during H1-2019. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company’s revenue reached AED 92.9 Million compared to AED 85.6 Million in the second quarter of 2019, while expenses amounted at AED 48.7 Million compared to AED 48.6 Million during Q2-2019.
Positive performance indicators
Commenting on the key developments and achievements of the first half, His Excellency Essa Kazim, Chairman of the Dubai Financial Market Company (PJSC) said: “During the first six months of 2020, the DFM’s trading value has exceeded AED 31 Billion, a 25% increase compared to the corresponding period of 2019. The second quarter performance clearly indicates the DFM’s resiliency in containing international markets’ volatility due to the repercussions of unprecedented circumstances triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic with the general index advancing 16%, restoring a considerable percentage of its previous decline. Additionally, the DFM has attracted 1718 new investors during the first half, lifting total number of DFM’s investor base to 845,770 investors. The market also maintained its attractiveness to foreign investors with their market share reached to 49% of trading activity during the first half and to 18.2% of the market capitalization at the end of June 2020. Undoubtedly, the UAE’s pro-active approach dealing with the pandemic’s repercussions has been pivotal in achieving these encouraging performance indicators with various economic sectors benefiting from the numerous stimulus packages rapidly launched by the UAE leadership.”
Leading initiatives
“Moreover, the global developments associated with the pandemic didn’t deter us from carry on with DFM’s strategic development initiatives. We have launched Dubai Clear and Dubai CSD end of April 2020 as independent companies for post-trade services. Dubai Clear is the region’s first independent company central counterparty (CCP) for equity clearing and Dubai CSD is the UAE’s first independent central securities depository (CSD) company. This launch crowns DFM’s extensive efforts throughout the past two years to enhance market structure and post trade services in line with international best practices, which further strengthen its leadership in driving capital markets development in the UAE and the region. It also represents a significant milestone in strengthening UAE markets’ infrastructure and competitiveness as well as DFM’s commitment to reinforcing its infrastructure and achieving highest levels of business excellence,” H.E. Essa Kazim added.
It is noteworthy that the DFM has accomplished the largest technology upgrade through its entire history by migrating to the Nasdaq Financial Framework (NFF) in March. This cutting-edge ecosystem developed by Nasdaq, the leading market technology provider globally, provides the DFM with world class infrastructure for trading, surveillance, clearing and market data dissemination.