Dubai Financial Market Company Posts Net Profit Of AED 23.4 Million During The First Quarter Of 2021

H.E. Essa Kazim underscores key developments of the quarter:
- Trading value increased 8.3% to AED 15.4 Billion
- The DFM attracted 848 new investors, including 134 institutions
- Foreign investors accounted for 46% of trading value and 18.3% of market capitalization
- Foreign investors’ net purchases reached to AED 160.5 Million
- Products diversification strategy gains momentum with trading of equity futures, REITs and EFTs… new asset classes to follow
- Issuance of the “Free Zone Companies Listing Regulations” and the “Stabilization Mechanism Regime”
Dubai Financial Market Company (PJSC) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the year ending 31 March 2021, reporting a net profit of AED 23.4 Million, a 33% decrease compared to AED 34.7 Million during the corresponding period of 2020.
The Company’s total consolidated revenue has decreased by 17% to AED 73.4 Million in Q1-2021 compared to AED 88.2 Million during Q1-2020. The revenues are comprised of AED 45.6 Million of operating income and AED 27.8 Million of investments returns & others. Meanwhile, operating expenses reached to AED 50 Million compared to AED 53.5 Million.
Commenting on the key developments of the Q1/2021, His Excellency Essa Kazim, Chairman of the Dubai Financial Market Company (PJSC) said: “During the first quarter of 2021, the DFM performance indicators have maintained their 2020 positive trajectory in spite of the volatility of international financial markets due to the repercussions of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Accordingly, the DFM’s trading value has increased 8.3% to AED 15.4 Billion during the first quarter of 2021 compared to AED 14.2 Billion during the corresponding quarter of 2020. The DFM has attracted 848 new investors during the first quarter, including 134 institutions, lifting total number of DFM’s investor base to 847,277 investors representing 207 nationalities. Moreover, the DFM maintained its attractiveness to foreign investors with their market share reached to 46% of trading value during the first quarter and to 18.3% of the market capitalization at the end of March 2021. Foreign investors’ net purchases during the first quarter reached to AED 160.5 Million.”
“The DFM accelerated its development plans during the first quarter of 2021, with the implementation of initiatives to diversify products and asset classes as well as to provide its large and diversified investor base with new investment opportunities. This included the listing of Al Mal Capital’s REIT, as the first REIT on the market as well as the listing of Chimera S&P UAE UCITS ETF, the second of its kind fund from the company,” H.E. Essa Kazim said.
“We are steadfastly strengthening DFM’s position as a main gateway to diversified range of investment opportunities. Currently, the DFM is amongst the leading regional markets in terms of financial product diversification providing equities, equity futures, ETFs, REITs, etc. We are focusing on expanding the range of traded products in order to provide investors with new alternatives investments, which enables them to flexibly manage their portfolios,” H.E. Essa Kazim added.
According to H.E. Essa Kazim, the DFM has also continued its efforts to reinforce its regulatory infrastructure during the first quarter with the issuance of new regulations such as; the “Free Zone Companies Listing Regulations”, which accomplished DFM’s readiness to welcome IPOs and listings of free zone companies. The DFM also issued the “Stabilization Mechanism Regime” during the first quarter.