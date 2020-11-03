Dubai Financial Market Celebrates The “Flag Day” - H.E. Essa Kazim: “This Occasion Provides An Unprecedented Example Of Loyalty Towards Our Beloved Homeland And The Astute Leadership”

In response to the directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today celebrated the “Flag Day”, as the UAE flag was hoisted and national anthem was played at the Trading Floor, with a controlled presence of DFM employees, investors and brokers due to the precautionary measures related to COVID-19. The majority of employees virtually took part in the event.
His Excellency Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM said: “We are honored to congratulate the leadership and people of the UAE on this occasion, which provides an unprecedented example of loyalty towards our beloved homeland and the astute leadership.”
The Flag Day, which marks the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the President of the United Arab Emirates, is an annual celebration that honors the flag through series of simultaneous events with nationwide participation from citizens and residents of the UAE.