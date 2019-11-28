Dubai Financial Market Celebrates The 48th National Day Of The United Arab Emirates

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today hosted a special ceremony to celebrate the 48th National Day of the United Arab Emirates. DFM employees as well as brokers and investors gathered at the DFM trading floor to honor the occasion.
The DFM offices and trading floor have been decorated with the UAE flag and the ceremony included playing the UAE national anthem, heritage competition as well as traditional shows and poems. The ceremony also included honoring DFM employees who won the heritage competition.
His Excellency Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM said: “We would like to congratulate their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates as well as the people of the UAE on the occasion of the 48th National Day. We take this opportunity to reaffirm our undisputed allegiance to our beloved country and its wise leadership.”