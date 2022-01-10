Dubai Financial Market Announces The Results Of The SemiAnnual Review Of Securities Eligible For Short Selling

Securities included in any UAE Index issued by a rating agencies will be automatically eligible for RSS and shall be removed on the effective date of its exclusion if the rating agencies undertakes such an action.
Date 10/01/2022
