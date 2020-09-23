Dubai Financial Market And Nasdaq Dubai Highlight Significant Role Of IR In Strengthening Listed Companies’ Links With Investors

- Dubai’s capital markets are actively implementing a widespread IR excellence program
- Hassan Al Serkal: “Listed companies’ IR expansion is pivotal to attract further investments and increases their market value”
- Hamed Ali: “Our numerous IR initiatives reinforced Dubai’s leading position as a dynamic capital markets hub”
Investor Relations (IR) is playing a growing role in strengthening the relationship between companies listed on Dubai’s capital markets and investors locally and internationally. Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Nasdaq Dubai, the comprehensive capital markets network in Dubai that provides a world-class market infrastructure for issuers and investors alike, are actively implementing a widespread IR excellence program to promote issuers’ expansion in this field through numerous initiatives. These include the international investor roadshows organized annually since 2007, developing smart solutions enabling listed companies’ seamless connectivity with investors as well as launching practical guides, organizing educational workshops on IR best practices and the IR Graduate Program for Emiratis.
The two exchanges have showcased the successes of their Joint IR excellence program during the Middle East IR Society (MEIRA) 2020 Annual Conference & Awards, concluded in Dubai today. During a special session on driving stakeholder value, Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of DFM emphasized IR’s pivotal role in enabling listed companies to present their equity story and attract more investments by providing investors with clear and informative messages on key developments and financials, leading to an upsurge in investors’ interest and subsequently increasing the market value of the companies.
Commenting on DFM’s active participation in the conference, Mr. Al Serkal said: “We have always been committed to promoting IR excellence amongst our issuers in cooperation with various stakeholders and regulatory bodies. Our efforts have been instrumental in making a IR mandatory function as part of the implementation of the corporate governance framework. We are also encouraging listed companies’ active response to international institutions’ growing demand for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing through various initiatives such as the launch of an ESG index as well as the expansion in ESG reporting.”
Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Deputy CEO of DFM said: “Our numerous IR initiatives have successfully promoted IR best practices over the past years and are widely welcomed by listed companies. We are encouraging and supporting issuers to further embrace IR best practices and adopt an open door policy with current or potential investors. These continuing efforts are essential in attracting new investment and reinforcing Dubai’s leading position as a dynamic capital markets hub through enabling companies in the region to leverage Dubai’s multi-platform capital markets.”
The session also included a keynote presentation delivered by Fahima Al Bastaki, Executive Vice President, Head of DFM’s Business Development Division, about regional corporate strategies to generate global exposure through Dubai’s capital markets.
It is noteworthy that the DFM-backed vigorous links between listed companies and investors, especially international institutions, have expedited steady growth in foreign ownership as a percentage of DFM’s market capitalization to approximately 19% currently. International investors are accounting for half of the trading activity and represent one third of its investor base.