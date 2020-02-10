Dubai Financial Market Actively Participates In The “UAE Innovation Month 2020”

- The DFM organizes six events themed as “Artificial Intelligence; Future of Everything” with the participation of senior experts
- H.E. Essa Kazim: “The Smart Borse strategy has created a favorable framework for innovation and further strengthened DFM’s leading position at the forefront of the most innovative exchanges”
The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) is organizing series of events during the “UAE Innovation Month 2020” in order to promote culture of innovation amongst DFM employees and market participants. The UAE Innovation Month is a nationwide annual initiative to showcase the UAE’s innovation achievements in line with the vison of Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The leadership’s vision aims at creating a widespread culture of innovation in the UAE as well as strengthening its leading position as an innovation center globally.
Within this context, the DFM’s Smart Borse strategy has been focusing on innovation and development of smart solutions reinforcing DFM’s leading position as the most innovative exchange in the region and beyond through the development of numerous game changing solutions the past years.
Themed as “Artificial Intelligence; Future of Everything”, the DFM’s activities during the UAE Innovation Month 2020 include six events focusing on instilling the conceptions of innovation, design and Artificial Intelligence with the participation of senior experts from DFM and leading brokerage firms such as; ADIB Securities, BH Mubasher Financial Services, Mashreq Securities and Al Daman Securities.
Commenting on this, His Excellency Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM said; “The DFM’s Smart Borse strategy that we are successfully implementing over the past years, has delivered numerous innovative solutions that have been widely welcomed by various market participants. We continuously endeavor to further develop new solutions and services in line with the vision of Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai about innovation and digital transformation.”
“Accordingly, the DFM is at the forefront of the most innovative and smart service providers amongst financial markets. The DFM has launched numerous services and products that saved the time and effort of its participants such as; the eServices platform, the eIPO platform, the iVESTOR Card for cash dividend distribution, and the smart phone applications. Currently, we are exploring the utilization of Artificial Intelligence to enhance our customers’ experience and elevate their satisfaction to the highest possible levels. The Innovation Month is an opportunity to shed light on what we have achieved and explore ways of reinforcing it in line with the leadership’s vision and market strategy that focuses on innovation and continuous development of its products and services,” he added.
During the Innovation Month, the DFM will also reward employees behind feasible and implemented suggestions as the exchange always encourages the introduction of non-traditional solutions in order to achieve its strategic objectives and highest levels of customers’ satisfaction and happiness.
Agenda of DFM’s participation in Innovation Month 2020:
The agenda includes a diversified series of activities in order to reinforce the innovation culture amongst its employees and explore ways to develop innovative solutions as per the following:
- Reward employees behind feasible/implemented suggestions, Sunday, 2 February
- Panel discussion, Wednesday, 5 February
- Cinema shows about Artificial Intelligence, Sunday, 9 February
- Training on design thinking, Tuesday, 11 February
- What is Artificial Intelligence? Sunday, 16 February
- Innovation in DFM, Sunday, 23 February