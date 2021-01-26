DTCC Statement On Senate Confirmation Of Janet Yellen

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) issued the following statement in response to Senate confirmation of new U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen:
“We congratulate Janet Yellen on her historic confirmation as the first woman to serve as US Secretary of the Treasury. The Senate confirmation recognizes Secretary Yellen’s distinguished record of public service and her dedication to ensuring the transparency and security of global financial markets. Her previous work as chair of the Federal Reserve, as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers established her as a leader in economic thought and finance policy. We look forward to collaborating with Secretary Yellen on the critical issues facing our industry and working together to protect the safety and stability of markets