ESMA Approves DTCC's GTR For SFT Reporting Under SFTR

Following ESMA’s recent approval, DTCC’s Global Trade Repository (GTR) service now includes SFT reporting under the forthcoming European Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR), which will be offered out of DTCC’s European trade repository DDRL.
“We’re pleased with this decision,” said Val Wotton, Managing Director, Repository & Derivatives Services at DTCC. “With less than three months remaining before SFTR’s implementation deadline for banks, investment firms, CCPs and CSDs, we are encouraged by the level of their preparations. We look forward to continuing to work with our community in support of their regulatory reporting efforts.”
More than 160 buy- and sell-side firms have signed up to adopt DTCC’s SFTR trade reporting service – in order to meet their regulatory obligations – while 35 vendors have partnered with DTCC’s GTR to enable a SFTR solution to be provided.