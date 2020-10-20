DTCC Launches Enhanced Access To Critical Money Markets Data As Firms Navigate Heightened Volatility

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced that its DTCC Money Market Kinetics service has been enhanced to deliver more frequent updates to critical data, helping to provide increased transparency into the volatility that has been impacting money markets since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Understanding that access to data has become even more critical during periods of increased market uncertainty, DTCC recently updated the DTCC Money Market Kinetics service to deliver data on money market instruments on a timelier and more comprehensive basis. Data previously delivered once-a-day will now be delivered every 30 minutes. Users will also receive additional data fields such as country code, sector, and duration from issuance to support advanced market and issuer analytics. Additionally, users will now get access to an end-of-day file, containing all transactions for that day. With these changes, clients will receive a more timely and detailed view of the sectors and countries that are driving the money markets throughout the day, facilitating deeper insights into market sentiment and better informed business and investment decisions.
DTCC Money Market Kinetics provides daily and intraday feeds of anonymized Commercial Paper (CP) and Institutional Certificates of Deposit (CD) secondary settlement transactions data to enhance the analysis of this significant market leveraging data from DTCC’s settlement subsidiary, The Depository Trust Company (DTC).
“Considering the volatility and market dislocation experienced in 2020, transparency into liquidity, valuation, and risk in fixed-income markets has become increasingly important. DTCC has worked closely with the financial services industry over the last several years to identify opportunities to leverage transactional data in ways that provide market participants with increased visibility into market activity and empower better informed business decisions,” said Tim Lind, Head of DTCC Data Services. “DTCC Money Market Kinetics provides valuable and unique insights into the ~$3 trillion money markets, now with more timely and comprehensive access to that data.”