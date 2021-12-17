DTCC Comments On Senate Confirmation Of New CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) issued the following statement in response to the Senate confirmation of new CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam:
“We congratulate Rostin Behnam on his confirmation as Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Chair Behnam's confirmation recognizes his distinguished career in the public and private sectors, most recently as Acting CFTC Chair and commissioner, and as senior counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee of Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. We look forward to working with Chair Behnam and the CFTC to advance policies in the derivatives markets that promote market transparency, and to explore new approaches and tools to mitigate risk and make the markets more efficient."