DTCC Comments On Appointment Of Yonesy Núñez As Managing Director And Chief Information Security Officer

Date 19/07/2023

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) issued the following media alert:

 

“Today, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, announced that Yonesy Núñez has joined the firm as Managing Director and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Yonesy will lead Information Security and Technology Risk Management as the firm advances its technological modernization efforts. Yonesy joins DTCC from Jack Henry & Associates where he served as CISO. Before that, he held positions in cyber and information security at Wells Fargo, Citi and Price Waterhouse Coopers.”

