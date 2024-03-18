DTCC Appoints Sharon Biran As Chief Client Officer - Biran Brings To DTCC More Than Two Decades Of Experience In Client Engagement, Global Transformations And Operational Resilience

DTCC, the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced the appointment of Sharon Biran as Managing Director and Chief Client Officer, effective March 25. Ms. Biran joins the DTCC Executive Committee and will report to Francis J. La Salla, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. Ms. Biran succeeds Timothy Keady, who announced he will leave the firm at the end of March.

As Chief Client Officer, Ms. Biran will lead the firm’s global client management and engagement strategy, including sales, relationship management, partners, and marketing and communications. She will also lead DTCC’s Consulting Services business. Ms. Biran brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in financial services overseeing strategic client relationships, managing complex global transformation programs and leading large-scale change initiatives aimed at improving operational resilience and organizational effectiveness.

Ms. Biran joins DTCC from Accenture where she served from 2017 as Managing Director and Global Account Leader, which entailed leading some of Accenture's largest and most complex banking and capital markets client relationships. Prior to her combined 13 years with Accenture, Ms. Biran spent 15 years with UBS and JPMorgan Chase in a variety of executive roles, which included leading regulatory change programs and driving technology and operations transformation efforts.

Mr. La Salla said, “We’re pleased to have a seasoned executive like Sharon joining DTCC at this critical juncture in our history. Sharon’s deep experience in financial services, senior stakeholder engagement and operational resilience will help us advance our strategy, elevate how we deliver new capabilities and position us as a strategic partner to our global clients and the industry. We thank Tim for his contributions and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Ms. Biran said, “I’m honored to join DTCC and excited to contribute to its mission of enhancing the stability and efficiency of the global financial markets. I look forward to working with the talented team at DTCC and leveraging my experience to further strengthen client relationships, drive innovation and deliver a world-class client experience.”