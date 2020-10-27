DTCC Appoints Bob Stewart As Executive Director Of ITP Product Management

Bob Stewart has joined DTCC’s Institutional Trade Processing (ITP) team, where he is responsible leading critical industry initiatives that drive further automation in the institutional post-trade process. Within this role, he will partner with the industry to achieve the ITP vision and strategy to drive an integrated post-trade lifecycle through settlement finality, develop solutions to help our clients prepare and manage CSDR requirements, and focus on the continued adoption of ALERT, DTCC’s standing settlement instruction database.
“Bob brings a wealth of experience and expertise in delivering products and services for the buy side and custodians, and we are excited to have him join the Institutional Trade Processing (ITP) team with a focus on settlement and lifecycle management,’ stated Matt Stauffer, Managing Director, Head of Institutional Trade Processing at DTCC. “We look forward to his future contributions as we continue to enhance our ITP suite of services to meet evolving client and industry needs.”
“I am delighted to be a part of the DTCC team, and look forward to working with my colleagues and the industry community to deliver an even more streamlined, no touch post-trade process,” said Bob Stewart, Executive Director of ITP Product Management at DTCC. “As clients continue to face increasing regulatory obligations, cost pressures and the need to mitigate risk throughout the trade lifecycle, I look forward to advancing solutions that further transform the post-trade process for the benefit of the industry.”