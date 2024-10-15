Droit Appoints Van Nguyen To Drive Growth In Asia-Pacific

Droit, a technology firm at the forefront of computational law and regulation, has appointed Van Nguyen, as Strategic Client Acquisition Lead, Asia, tasked with driving growth within the region's investment management community.

In his new role, Van will develop strategic initiatives to boost client acquisition and strengthen relationships, helping buy-side clients tackle regulatory reporting challenges.

Van brings over 15 years of experience in sales and leadership roles at SS&C Technologies and Broadridge, where he most recently led the new business and account management functions in Asia for SS&C's Institutional & Investment Management division.

Evolving regulatory reporting obligations across Asia and new demands such as the SEC Rule 13f-2, effective from January 2, 2025, will impact firms globally. Droit is uniquely positioned to help firms navigate the new SEC short position reporting requirements through its industry consensus-driven approach to regulatory interpretation, strengthened by its role as the technology provider for the Endoxa consortium—a group formed by six leading financial institutions to collaboratively interpret and comply with complex regulatory texts across the globe.

“Van’s extensive experience working in investment management technology is a perfect match for Droit as we continue expanding in APAC," said Brock Arnason, Founder and CEO of Droit. “The APAC market is primed for our position reporting (shareholder disclosure) technology, and Van will help us deliver these capabilities to a growing client base."

Van Nguyen, Strategic Client Acquisition Lead, Asia, of Droit commented, “I'm excited to be joining Droit, at such a crucial time for regulatory compliance in the APAC region. Droit’s innovative approach to automating complex regulatory processes and its role as the technology provider for the Endoxa consortium set it apart in the industry. I look forward to helping clients navigate the evolving regulatory landscape with confidence and precision, and contributing to Droit’s continued growth in this dynamic market."

This appointment underscores Droit's continued expansion and follows its recent strategic partnership with FINBOURNE Technologies, to launch an end-to-end position reporting solution for increased regulatory transparency.