Dream Exchange And National Black Chamber Of Commerce Announce Strategic Partnership To Increase Public Capital Access For Minority-Owned Businesses

Dream Exchange, first minority-owned stock exchange announces a new partnership with the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), a non-profit organization dedicated to economic empowerment of Black and others in underserved communities. The strategic partnership between Dream Exchange and the NBCC is a significant step towards increasing public capital market access for minority-owned businesses.

By uniting the resources, expertise, and networks of the premier Black business support organization, NBCC, with a new stock exchange in formation designed to provide unprecedented access to capital for small-to-mid sized businesses, this partnership represents a historic milestone in the pursuit of economic equality in this country.

The two organizations will be creating a tailored ecosystem of financial services designed to meet the unique needs of minority-owned small businesses. It will open doors to enhanced access to capital, investment opportunities, and financial education.

"Our collaboration signifies a ground-breaking alliance that empowers minority entrepreneurs and revolutionizes the financial landscape. A unification of the NBCC and Dream Exchange is a testament to the strength of shared vision. Together, we are architects of opportunity, constructing a platform where underrepresented businesses can shine. This partnership is catalysing dreams into reality, one investment at a time."- Charles H. DeBow, III President and CEO of the NBCC

"Partnering with the NBCC is an important step towards achieving our mission of democratizing access to capital," said Joe Cecala, CEO of Dream Exchange. "We recognize the vital role that minority-owned businesses play in driving economic growth for everyone, and we are committed to working with the NBCC to support these businesses in a way that provides genuine help."

"Access to capital is a critical issue for most minority-owned businesses, and we are thrilled to partner with the NBCC to address this challenge," said Dwain Kyles, Managing Member and Director of the Dream Exchange. "By working together, we can ensure that Black entrepreneurs have the resources they need to scale, and that they are able to fully participate in our national market system."

