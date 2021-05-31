Dr Oliver Vins Joins Management Board Of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Holding GmbH

Dr Oliver Vins (44) is to join the Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Holding GmbH – the parent company for the digital business of Boerse Stuttgart Group – with effect from 1 June 2021. At a later point, Dr Vins will also become Member of the Management Boards of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures GmbH and, once approval has been obtained from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), of blocknox GmbH, Boerse Stuttgart Group’s cryptocurrency custody service provider.
Dr Oliver Vins is moving from Moneyfarm, one of the biggest European digital wealth managers, where he has been Chief Product Officer and Member of the Executive Committee since 2018. Prior to this, he founded the robo-advisor vaamo in 2013 and headed the company as co-CEO until the business combination with Moneyfarm. He was responsible for product and IT development at the fintech company.
Dr Michael Völter, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group, commented: “Our digital business activities are one of the strategic pillars of Boerse Stuttgart Group, along with the classical exchange business. We are delighted that Dr Oliver Vins, who has many years of experience and extensive expertise in the fintech sector, will take an active role in shaping our digital business.”
On the Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Holding GmbH, Dr Oliver Vins will join Dr Ulli Spankowski and Dr Matthias Voelkel, who will also start with Boerse Stuttgart Group on 1 June.